Public’s help needed to solve 2018 deadly hit and run in Gastonia

Darrell Kendrick was killed while walking in Gastonia on Sept. 28, 2018. (photo courtesy of the Gastonia Police Department)

The Gastonia Police Department is asking for help to solve a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in 2018.

According to police, 58-year-old Darrell Ray Kendrick was struck and killed while he was walking northeast on Jenkins Dairy Road near the intersection of Mount Olive Church Road just after 8 a.m. on September 28, 2018.

Gastonia Police Sergeant Z.J. Lechette said the suspect may be driving a Honda Civic with front-right side damage, windshield damage and a broken front-right headlight.

“We are asking for the public’s help in this case in order to bring closure to the family,” Sgt. Lechette said. “All traffic fatality cases remain open and under investigation until solved.”

Anyone with information or may have seen the crash is asked to contact Lechette at 704-866-6975 or Officer J.B. Lefevers at 704-842-5167. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

