VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy, the North Carolina native, was arrested for a DUI Monday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Records show this was the third time Hardy has been accused of driving under the influence.

Troopers say they received calls about an impaired driver along I-95 in Volusia County in Florida.

Upon finding Hardy’s vehicle on the highway, due to his poor driving pattern, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Arrest warrants say that Hardy’s Dodge Charger was “swerving all over the roadway” — specifically stating he was driving under the speed limit, weaving across lanes, and running off the shoulder of the roadway.

Eventually, the traffic stop was conducted, and he was arrested without incident and booked into the Volusia County Jail.

Reports additionally stated Hardy was “unsteady on his feet, displayed orbital sway, reeked of the odor of an alcoholic beverage, and was confused.”