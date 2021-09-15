Police still believe teenagers involved in recent shootings despite arrests of 21-year-old suspects

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A three-year-old killed while sleeping in his own bed was laid to rest Wednesday.

Asiah Figueroa was shot and killed after a barrage of bullets poured into his family’s house last week. Today, police vowed they’re not done investigating.

“We have continued working through the night and through these days leveraging the combined resources of CMPD,” said CMPD Lieutenant Jeffrey Brown.

So far, police have arrested two 21-year-olds in connection to the death of three-year-old Asiah Figueroa.

Jacob Lanier is charged with murder and eight counts of attempted murder stemming from the shooting last Tuesday. Qua’Tonio Stephens is charge with accessory after the fact.

Last week, Captain Joel McNelly said, “What’s started out as teenage dispute games has turned into a deadly game that’s now taken two lives.”

Police emphasized they were looking for teenagers they say were involved in five shootings in the Charlotte area. They said all shootings had a connection to Hopewell High School and possibly North Mecklenburg and Chambers high schools.

“I think we’ve all seen the video,” Brown said. “There’s obviously several other people on scene. We’ve only arrested one person that night.”

Police can’t say for certain how many people are in the video when they unloaded 150 rounds into the home, but police still believe high schoolers were involved.

“Is there still a connection with the high schools? Yes. We still believe those connections hold true,” Brown said.