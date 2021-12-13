Police: Shots fired outside West Charlotte High School, no injuries reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – No injuries have been reported after shots rang out on the property of West Charlotte High School in broad daylight Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

The shooting happened at 2:16 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at West Charlotte High located at 2219 Senior Drive.

According to CMPD, shots were fired on the property but not inside any school building. At this time, it appears no one has been struck by gunfire, police said.

