CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 55-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after shots were fired into an apartment Tuesday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The shooting happened at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, in the 8300 block of University Station Circle.

A woman, identified as Evelyn Legeria Hanks, 55, was injured in the shooting, according to the police report. She was transported to Atrium Health-Main for treatment.

Fourteen other people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, the police report states. Ages include; two 6-year-olds, a 7-year-old, a 9-year-old, an 11-year-old, a 12-year-old, a 13-year-old, two 15 year-olds, a 23-year-old, a 29-year-old, a 33-year-old, a 39-year-old, and a 61-year-old, police said.

An arrest has not yet been made in this case. This remains an open and active investigation.