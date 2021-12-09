Police seeking NC man after he allegedly stabbed 2 women, seriously injuring 1

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been identified in a domestic violence incident that injured two women.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Brentwood Street around 6 p.m. on a report of an assault.

Corey Lorenzo Fuller Jr.

Police say that they believe Corey Lorenzo Fuller Jr. was arguing with a woman when he stabbed her in the head and hands. Another woman attempted to help the victim and was severely cut as well.

Both women were taken to the hospital. The 27-year-old woman who was stabbed is in serious condition, according to police.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Corey Lorenzo Fuller Jr., 28, of High Point. The warrants are two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fuller is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.