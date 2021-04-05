Police search for woman, man who stole item from Gaston County store

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gaston County Police are searching for a woman and man they said stole an item from a store in Bessemer City Saturday.

Police said the two stole an item from the Hillside market and Grill on Dallas Cherryville Highway around 2 p.m.

The woman is described as having long, curly brown hair and was wearing a white zip-up jacket, blue jean pants and black Nike tennis shoes.

The man had light colored hair and was wearing a gray, long sleeved shirt and dark pants.

The two were seen driving a gray 2002 Ford Taurus seen below.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Officer Huffman with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.