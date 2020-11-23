Police search for vandals who damaged church, two schools in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a white Dodge pickup truck connected to vandalism at a local church and two schools.

The incidents occurred sometime between Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 at West Rowan Middle School, West Rowan High School, and Woodleaf Baptist Church.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Nov. 21 deputies responded to West Rowan Middle School where a large grass area at the school had been damaged and skid marks were on the parking lot.

A video entered into evidence by the school SRO showed the suspect vehicle is a white Dodge pickup.

On Nov. 22, deputies responded to West Rowan High School and Woodleaf Baptist Church where the same type of vandalism had occurred. The church had spinout marks on the pavement and gravel, along with a broken window from the rocks thrown when the vehicle spun out, deputies said.

West Rowan HS had damage to the grass area in front of the school at the overflow parking lot. It is believed that this same vehicle is involved in all three incidents, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt Justin Nelson or Deputy Michael at 704-216-8700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

