Police search for man who robbed west Charlotte Captain D’s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are asking for help identifying the man they said used a weapon to rob a Captain D’s in west Charlotte in February 2020.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the man walked into Captain D’s at 2838 Freedom Drive just before 9 p.m. on February 20, 2020.

Police said the man pulled out a deadly weapon and demanded property from an employee. He was last seen running behind the restaurant towards Freedom Drive.

He was described as a thin Black man around 5’9”. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, dark-colored bandana and flip flops.

Captain D’s armed robbery suspect (CMPD)

Anyone who knows the suspect is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.