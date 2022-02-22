Police take Charlotte shooting suspect into custody at Concord home

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A person suspected of being involved in a shooting in Charlotte was taken into custody at a home in Concord Tuesday morning, according to the Concord Police Department.

Authorities said officers arrived at a home on Collingswood Drive near Central Drive in search of the suspect.

A heavy police presence was reported in the area before the suspect was taken into custody.

Queen City News is working to confirm what Charlotte shooting the suspect is tied to.

This is a developing story. Queen City News will provide more information as it becomes available.

