Police search for armed suspect after shooting inside Lancaster Walmart

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Lancaster Police Department is searching for a suspect who fired a round Saturday night inside a local Walmart.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 inside of the Walmart in Lancaster.

According to Lancaster Police, a man wearing a dark jacket and beanie cap appeared to have negligently fired a round through the pocket of his coat, striking the floor.

The round fragmented, striking a bystander, police said. The bystander was not seriously injured and did not seek medical treatment.

The suspect, along with two other men, fled the store, driving away in an older body white Ford Mustang, according to police.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171 or the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174.

