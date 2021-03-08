Police say around 400 teens seen outside Gastonia trampoline park as fights break out

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Officers responding to a fight at the Altitude Trampoline Park Saturday night spotted around 400 teenagers running through the parking lot as several fights broke out, according to the Lowell Police Department.

Authorities said officers from multiple agencies responded and stood at the front door of the park trying to control the crowd when another fight broke out inside the business.

Altitude Trampoline Park told FOX 46 that some “overly rambunctious teens” came into the park and started trouble. Park staff asked the teens to leave, but the situation escalated and fights broke out amongst the teens.

The businesses said no one from its staff was involved in the fight, but Lowell Police reported an employee was injured and found passed out inside. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“There are a lot of great kids in the area who need a place to play safely and have fun,” said Chris Taddonio, Director of Operations for Altitude Gastonia. “Altitude wants to be that place and 99.9% of our guests are great kids. We are a family-friendly park, and unfortunately, a few bad apples can ruin that atmosphere on occasion, but our team will make every effort to not let that happen again. We will continue to welcome the community into our park and work even harder to ensure our facility remains a place for kids and parents to have safe and active fun.”

Altitude said that many teen-friendly venues have seen an increase in aggressive behavior among older teens since reopening amid the pandemic. As a result, the company said it has increased security from one to two paid off-duty officers and changed weekend hours to close at 9 p.m. According to Altitude, the Gastonia Police were unable to provide off-duty officers last Saturday, but law enforcement responded immediately when the fights broke out.

As a result of Saturday’s incident, Altitude Gastonia said it will be switching Friday and Saturday nights to ‘Family Fun Nights’. No older, unoccupied teens will be allowed. Kids 13 and older will be required to be accompanied by a parent, not just an adult.