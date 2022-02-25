SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Salisbury police officer was attacked by two pit bulls Thursday as authorities searched a home during a multiple-month-long drug investigation, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Authorities said the attack happened when officers went to a home on the 1400 block of North Main Street to execute a search warrant.

As the two dogs attacked, another officer shot one of the pit bulls, immediately ending their attack. The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at the hospital, police said.

Rowan County Animal Control responded and took custody of the dogs. The pit bull that was shot was taken for medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

After the incident, officers continued their search of the home where authorities said they found:

135 Grams of Crack Cocaine

139 Grams of Marijuana

64 Suboxone strips

21.5 dosage units of Amphetamine

43 dosage units of clonazepam

Three handguns, one of which had been reported stolen

37-year-old Raynard Bookhart was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II, III and IV, possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm. He was issued a $75,000 bond.

Melvin Brookhart was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II and possession of Schedule II. He was issued a $5,000 bond.