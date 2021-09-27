Police: Rifle seized in Rowan County was used in 2016 murder of 7-year-old A’yanna Allen

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A rifle seized by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has been confirmed as the same weapon that was used in the homicide of a little girl in 2016, police said.

The Salisbury Police Department said the seized rifle was used in a homicide on December 4, 2016, involving 7 year-old A’Yanna Allen.

“This discovery was made due to the close working relationship between the Salisbury Police Department and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Further information will be released when available,” SPD said.

An autopsy report showed 7-year-old A’yanna Allen suffered 20 gunshot wounds when she was killed in her sleep in December 2016.

Authorities said at the time they believed the house was targeted and the shooting was not random.

Anyone with further information in this cold case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. You can remain anonymous. A $20,000 reward was being offered for information leading to an arrest.