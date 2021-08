CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An incident involving a reported armed person at an apartment complex near the Northlake Mall in north Charlotte was peacefully deescalated Thursday evening, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said officers were on the scene near the 9900 block of Perimeter Station Drive.

People were asked to avoid the area until police secured the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.