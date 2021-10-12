Police respond to students fighting at North Mecklenburg High School for third day in a row

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Huntersville Police say they were called out to North Mecklenburg High School Tuesday for the third school day in a row for students fighting each other.

Investigators say around a dozen officers were on hand, not just because of the brawls but because of even bigger threats earlier in the school year.

About a month ago, North Mecklenburg was among three schools on modified lockdown after police were monitoring social media threats against the schools.

The lockdown happened after CMPD said they believed students from North Mecklenburg, Chambers and Hopewell High Schools were involved in events that led to a shooting in a neighborhood that left a 3-year-old boy dead.

Police arrested three 21-year-olds in that case and never got into any more specifics on how those high school students were tied to that investigation.

On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper addressed violence in schools at a task force meeting.

We saw it happened a few weeks ago when a 15-year-old in Winston-Salem shot and killed a classmate. I think we did see quick reaction by everyone to this to prevent further loss of life. We’re now seeing efforts on recovery because there’s a lot of trauma associated with that, and there’s a lot of work that has to be done with students and families and faculty,” said Governor Cooper.

In the first two weeks of school, CMPD seized five handguns, one pellet gun, and five cutting instruments. Huntersville Police found one knife and one taser, since the start of the CMS school year.

And just last week, a Garinger High School student was arrested for bringing a stolen gun on campus.

The principal at Garinger says they believe two groups got into a shootout off campus and then some of the people involved in that ran onto school grounds.

The school was then put on lockdown. Officers found a gun and two loaded magazines on campus.

Huntersville Police say they did not find any weapons at North Mecklenburg High School when they were on campus for fights over the last three school days.