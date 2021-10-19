Police: Man stabbed several times with screwdriver, robbed in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was reportedly stabbed multiple times with a screwdriver, strangled and robbed of his wallet in an armed robbery in Rock Hill Monday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said a man was riding in a black Nissan vehicle with three other men after just cashing checks on his way home from work around 7:20 p.m. on Oct. 18.

The victim told investigators that as they drove down Anderson Road, he was stabbed with a screwdriver multiple times by the driver. He also told officers the back seat passengers attempted to strangle him with the seat belt.

Officers said they observed several stab wounds on the man’s arms consistent with a screwdriver and also observed redness on his neck.

The suspects in the vehicle reportedly took the man’s wallet before he fled the vehicle and called police.

No information was provided for descriptions of the suspects or how the man escaped the vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the incident remains under investigation.