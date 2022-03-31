WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man is facing multiple charges after police said he shot at the house of his ex-wife who is accused of killing their daughter.

According to the Woodruff Police Department, the incident took place on Jan. 10 at 8 p.m.

Police said Marshall Franklin started shooting at the house where his ex-wife, Heather Wessell, lived.

This shooting is in connection to Ayla Franklin’s death, who was Marshall Franklin’s daughter, according to police.

Heather Wessell was charged with manslaughter for the Aug. 7 death of her daughter 22-year-old Ayla Franklin.

Ayla Franklin, Wessel’s daughter, was found facedown and unresponsive in a front yard of a house on Irby Street.

Police arrested and charged Marshall Franklin with three counts of attempted murder, discharging into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm/ammo by a convicted felon.

Marshall Franklin is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.