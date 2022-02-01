Police: Man dies in the hospital after shooting in broad daylight in NE Charlotte; search for suspect underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 27-year-old man died at the hospital Monday after he was shot in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Ivey Meadow Drive around 3:20 p.m. Monday where they found Lemuel Gipson suffering from a gunshot wound.
Gipson was taken to the hospital where he later died, authorities said.
CMPD did not release any information about a suspect or a possible motive.
The investigation is still active and ongoing, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.