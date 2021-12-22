Police: Man charged with murder after killing man, shooting ex-girlfriend at Gastonia apartment

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Gastonia man was charged with murder after police said he used a rifle to shoot and kill a man and injured his ex-girlfriend at an apartment Tuesday afternoon, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said offers responded to a shooting at an apartment building in the 1600 block of Herman Drive around 12:52 p.m. on Dec. 21.

Officers found 55-year-old Carlton Rainey suffering from a gunshot wound outside of the apartment building. He was pronounced dead on scene, police confirmed.

Police also found a 33-year-old woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators at the scene were told 34-year-old Aaron Alexander was the suspect who shot the two and that he fled the scene in a vehicle.

Around an hour after the shooting, Gastonia Police officers spotted the vehicle Alexander was last seen driving traveling on E. Ozark Avenue near Bryson Street.

The vehicle was pulled over. Alexander was identified as the passenger in the car and a rifle was spotted inside the vehicle.

Alexander was arrested and charged with murder and assault-related charges.

Investigators said the woman that lived at the apartment on Herman Drive is Alexander’s ex-girlfriend. Rainey was identified as her family member.