Police: Man charged in Gastonia bank robbery captured in Charlotte while attempting to flee the area

Jean Pierre Gendron, 57, of Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 57-year-old local man has been arrested in connection to a reported bank robbery that happened at a Wells Fargo bank Thursday morning in Gastonia, police said.

Jean Pierre Gendron, 57, of Gastonia, has been charged with robbery and larceny of a motor vehicle.

The bank robbery happened Thursday morning, Aug. 19, at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 110 E. Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia.

According to police, Gendron approached the teller and passed a note which implied that he was armed. The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash from the bank before fleeing the scene.

During the investigation, detectives identified Gendron as the suspect who committed the bank robbery. Detectives also determined that Gendron fled the area in a reported stolen vehicle.

At about 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, Gendron was arrested in Charlotte as he was attempting to leave the area, police said. He’s currently being held in the Gaston County Jail.

