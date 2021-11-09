Police make 113 traffic stops, issue 163 charges in ‘speed operation’ on I-277 in Charlotte

Crime and Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File Photo: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police officers pulled over 113 drivers and issued 163 charges Tuesday during a “speed operation” on the Interstate 277 beltway, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police officials called the results of the operation “eye-opening.”

Twenty officers took part in the speeding crackdown which saw the average violator over 20 miles-per-hour over the speed limit.

CMPD said the speed limit on I-277 is 50 mph. The average speed violators were pulled over for was 73 on Tuesday. The highest speed captured was 85 mph.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Police officials issued a reminder to drivers to slow down.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories