Police make 113 traffic stops, issue 163 charges in ‘speed operation’ on I-277 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police officers pulled over 113 drivers and issued 163 charges Tuesday during a “speed operation” on the Interstate 277 beltway, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police officials called the results of the operation “eye-opening.”

Twenty officers took part in the speeding crackdown which saw the average violator over 20 miles-per-hour over the speed limit.

CMPD said the speed limit on I-277 is 50 mph. The average speed violators were pulled over for was 73 on Tuesday. The highest speed captured was 85 mph.

Police officials issued a reminder to drivers to slow down.