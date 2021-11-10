Police look to identify ‘person of interest’ in death of man found shot at northeast Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are asking for help identifying a ‘person of interest’ in the death of a man who was found shot inside a vehicle at a northeast Charlotte gas station parking lot Monday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a Shell gas station on Sugar Creek Road at 11:20 p.m. on Nov. 8 for a report of a person shot.

Officers said 42-year-old Lester Acevedo was found in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives gathered information that indicated Acevedo was shot near an apartment complex in the 4400 block of Merlane Drive before he pulled into the gas station parking lot where he was found.

A homicide investigation is underway. Police have yet to release the man’s identity.

Anyone with information on the shooting or what led up to the incident is asked to call CMPD detectives at 704-432-TIPS or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Tips can also be sent to the P3Tips Mobile App.