FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for a Fayetteville man who they say racked up seven traffic offenses while driving an all-terrain vehicle on city streets.

Fayetteville police said Tuesday that they have obtained warrants for Damien Dominique Butler, 28.

They say he faces charges of not having insurance, driving left of center, careless and reckless driving, failure to register his vehicle, no turn signals, no mirrors and a failure to wear a helmet.

State law prohibits driving an ATV on public roads or highways unless simply to cross the road.

Police describe Butler as being 6-foot-3, weighing 180 pounds and having black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information may contact Ofc. J. Mcleod at 910-303-3925 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting this website and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or via the P3Tips mobile app.