GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect was shot and killed by police after an officer was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured while responding to a kidnapping call in Gastonia Wednesday afternoon, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Authorities said the incident happened in the 400 block of North Edgemont Avenue.

Police said officers were responding to a reported kidnapping just after 12:30 p.m.

Gastonia Police official said an officer was struck by a vehicle and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

A heavy police presence was reported in the area.

Queen City News is working to learn more about what led up to the shooting.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Gastonia Police Internal Affairs are responding to investigate the incident.