Police investigating third Charlotte homicide in 12-hour span

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in west Charlotte, the third reported homicide in a 12-hour span.

The latest incident occurred on Clydesdale Terrace near Tuckaseegee Road.

Police said a 46-year-old man was found shot dead.

The first of the three homicides occurred just after 5:45 p.m. Monday when a 25-year-old man was shot and killed at the intersection of Old Statesville Road and WT Harris Boulevard.

The second homicide happened near the intersection of Dundeen Street and Campus Street later Monday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.