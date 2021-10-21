Police investigating reported sexual assault at West Charlotte High School

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are investigating a report of a sexual assault involving a 15-year-old at West Charlotte High School Wednesday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the assault involves two juveniles and allegedly occurred on the school’s campus.

CMPD said detectives are investigating the circumstances of the alleged assault and will determine what charges are appropriate.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released a statement to FOX 46 on Thursday:

The school is aware of an alleged incident and it is under investigation by CMPD. CMS

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.