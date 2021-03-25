Police investigating ‘intentionally set’ fire at Fort Mill home

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An arson investigation is underway in Fort Mill after someone “intentionally set” fire to a home early Thursday morning, according to the Fort Mill Police Department.

Police said the fire was started at a home on the 2000 block of Lily Lake Lane around 12:56 a.m. Thursday morning. No one was home at the time.

Police did not release information about what led them to believe the fire was arson.

Authorities said there is no suspect and they do not know the motive behind the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Mill Police Department at 803-547-2022.