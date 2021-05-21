One man found shot, killed near S. Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte

Crime and Public Safety
Posted: / Updated:
COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600!
May 30 2021 06:00 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway in southwest Charlotte Friday afternoon after a man was found shot dead, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials said officers responded to an area near the 7700 block of South Tryon Street where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories