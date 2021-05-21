One man found shot, killed near S. Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway in southwest Charlotte Friday afternoon after a man was found shot dead, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Officials said officers responded to an area near the 7700 block of South Tryon Street where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.