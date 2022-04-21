CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives are investigating a homicide Thursday morning in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Authorities said the incident happened in the 7800 block of Riding Trail Road. The address is near the Albemarle Road Elementary School.
No additional information was immediately available.
A Queen City News crew on scene reports that an entrance to the Albemarle Road Neighborhood Park and part of the elementary school’s parking lot are blocked off.