CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was found shot to death in the University City area of Charlotte early Wednesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police said the incident happened in the 9600 block of University City Boulevard just after 5:48 a.m.
Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.
Police have not mentioned a potential suspect or motive in the shooting.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.