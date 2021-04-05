Police investigating death in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A death investigation is underway in east Charlotte Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Officials said a person was found dead near the 14700 block of Beckenham Drive.
CMPD originally said they were investigating the case as a homicide, but later changed it to a death investigation. Police said they initially responded to calls regarding someone in need of medical attention. A woman was located and pronounced dead on the scene.
CSI, homicide detectives, victim services, and operations command were among the departments that responded to the scene.