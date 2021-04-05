Police investigating death in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A death investigation is underway in east Charlotte Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials said a person was found dead near the 14700 block of Beckenham Drive.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

CMPD originally said they were investigating the case as a homicide, but later changed it to a death investigation. Police said they initially responded to calls regarding someone in need of medical attention. A woman was located and pronounced dead on the scene.

CSI, homicide detectives, victim services, and operations command were among the departments that responded to the scene.