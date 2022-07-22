CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person died in the hospital after a shooting in east Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the incident happened just after 5 a.m. in the 5600 block of Sharon Pointe Road.

Medic confirmed two people were taken from the scene to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of them was pronounced dead after they arrived, police said.

The identity of the victim is unknown.

CMPD did not mention a potential motive or suspect in the shooting. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.