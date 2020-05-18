Police: 18-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of 15-year-old in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in east Charlotte Monday evening.

Clifton Trimaine Stanfill, 18, has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of 15-year-old Roman Kichigin.

At 5:07 p.m. Monday, May 18, CMPD officers responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon in the 4000 block of Briarhill Drive.

As officers got to the scene they located Kichigin inside a vehicle off the roadway in the woods.

The initial investigation revealed that the shooting occurred nearby in the parking lot of an apartment complex. CMPD said Kichigin died at Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center after trying to drive himself to the hospital.

Detectives were able to identify Stanfill as a suspect and were able to quickly locate and arrest him.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing, police said. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

LIVE LOOK FROM THE SCENE