CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in north Charlotte Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said the crash occurred on Beatties Ford Road and Dr. Webber Avenue.

No information about a suspect or a suspect vehicle has been released.

CMPD said additional details will be released when the investigation is finished.