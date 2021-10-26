Police investigating after two shot and injured in parked car in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators are working to find a suspect or suspects that shot two men on North Gregory Street on Monday night.

According to Lancaster Police, the two men were shot inside a car parked at a home shortly after 8 p.m. The two victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators located shell cases and other evidence in the roadway.

The shooting happened just a few blocks away from another shooting incident that occurred Friday night. It is not known if the two incidents are related.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or the anonymous tip line at (803) 289-6040.