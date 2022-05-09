HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Hickory Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a woman found inside her home early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a residence early Sunday, May 8, located along 8th Avenue Southeast in Hickory in reference to an injured or sick person on the property.

As officers got to the home, they found Laura Matthews, 29, deceased inside the residence.

No one has been charged in this case and the cause of death has not yet been determined, police said.

Anyone with further information regarding this ongoing investigation is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.