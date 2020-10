CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person was injured during a shooting at Brasas and Son Restaurante Bar Sunday night.

Officials said the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday at the bar on Old Pineville Road.

According to Medic, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the suspect fled the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX 46 will provide updates as they become available.