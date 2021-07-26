Police investigate homicide in west Charlotte after person arrives at hospital dead

Crime and Public Safety
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person died from a gunshot wound early Monday morning after they were driven to the hospital following a shooting in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to Atrium Main around 1:30 a.m. on July 26 after a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital. The person had been driven to the hospital in a personal vehicle and was dead when they arrived, authorities said.

Officers said they discovered the shooting took place in the 3000 block of Avalon Avenue.

Detectives responded to the scene where a homicide investigation took place.

CMPD said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

