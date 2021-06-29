Police investigate early morning Pineville shooting

Crime and Public Safety
PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting in Pineville, according to the Pineville Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. near Park Road and Highway 51.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Authorities did not release any information regarding a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

