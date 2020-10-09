Police investigate early morning homicide in west Charlotte

One person was found shot dead early Friday morning off of Rozzelles Ferry Road in Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call just before 3:41 a.m. and found a victim near the roadway in the 3600 block of Rezzelles Ferry Road.

The person was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said roads could be closed in the area while detectives investigate the shooting.

CMPD is asking anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

