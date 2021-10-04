Police identify 2 women shot and killed in separate Charlotte homicides

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two women were found shot dead in separate homicides in Charlotte last Friday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers said 29-year-old Jatangela Hudson was found shot at a south Charlotte apartment complex on Waterford Glen Loop around 3:15 p.m. on October 1. She was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.

Several hours later, police said 35-year-old Markelia Young was found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound at home in northwest Charlotte near the 2600 block of Clydesdale Terrace.

Both deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Detectives have not released any information about potential suspects in either case.

Police said both investigations remain active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS and speak with a detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.