Police ID suspect in October homicide in northeast Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for help finding an ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for the murder of a man in October.

CMPD said 42-year-old Dedrick Lavon Gamble is a suspected wanted for the murder of Abel Harris, 41, who was found shot and killed at a house near the 5000 block of Princess Street on October 28.

According to sources at the scene, a construction worker who had arrived to do work on the home discovered Harris’ body. He had reportedly just moved into the house.

Police said Gamble was identified as the suspect in the case and a murder warrant was issued for his arrest.

He may be driving a black, 2005 BMW X3 with a North Carolina tag of HEW-6944. Anyone who sees Gamble or knows where he is should call 911, immediately.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600.

