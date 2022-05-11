CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in south Charlotte Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a reported shooting just after midnight on May 8 near the 1200 block of Deep Rock Circle.

When officers arrived, they found Maurice Paige Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene, officials said.

Investigators had not mentioned a motive or a potential suspect as of Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.