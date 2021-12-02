Police: Homicide investigation underway after person shot, killed in southeast Charlotte

by: Ciara Lankford

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway Thursday evening after one person was shot and killed in southeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The deadly shooting happened Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in the 6600 block of Lawyers Road. One person was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

Details surrounding the circumstances of this fatal shooting are limited at this time. Please check back for further updates throughout the evening.

