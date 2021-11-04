Police: Fight at Hopewell High School started as retaliation for robbery attempt; 5 students charged

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A fight at Hopewell High School in Huntersville Wednesday that prompted a lockdown was a “retaliatory action” for an alleged attempted robbery, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

Police said a fight broke out between students during a class exchange around 12:30 p.m.

During the fight, a black handgun fell to the ground and was picked up by a student.

Police said officers were able to identify the students in the fight using the in-school camera system and began locating the students on campus.

During the investigation, a loaded handgun was located on a student but was not the initial weapon seen being picked up by the student.

The missing handgun was later found on a school bus when a student on the bus notified the bus driver they saw the weapon.

Officers were still on scene and took the student with the gun into custody. The weapon was positively identified as the first gun seen during the fight. Police said the weapon had been previously stolen.

All of the students involved were taken into custody. During interviews with police, investigators said the students revealed that an attempted robbery had happened between the students earlier Wednesday morning. The alleged robbery remains under investigation.

The fight, police said, started as a retaliatory action against the suspects in the robbery.

Five students were arrested following the incident and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, including two 17-year-old boys, a 17-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy.

CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston expressed his concern following the incident.

“We must address this problem, but also the underlying issues that are leading to school-age adolescents getting access to guns in the first place,” Winston said. “That is a conversation that involves CMS, but it must be broader than that.”