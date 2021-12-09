Police: Concord man charged with first-degree murder after confessing to shooting and killing his wife

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Concord man has been charged with first-degree murder after police said he confessed to shooting and killing his wife following an argument.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, Dec. 8, around 11:30 p.m. at a home located along Tangle Ridge Drive SE in Concord.

According to the Concord Police Department, as officers arrived at the scene, Reginald McDonald admitted to shooting his wife, Joann Carroll-McDonald, following a dispute.

Reginald was taken into custody without incident. Joann died at the scene from her injuries, police said.

Reginald Reginald is currently being held in the Cabarrus County Jail under no bond.