LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man is accused of using a faking identity to apply for a nearly $77,000 car loan for a Dodge Charger at a dealership in Lenoir, according to the Lenoir Police Department.

Police said an employee at a financial institution contacted authorities Friday reporting that his company was in the process of underwriting a loan for a 2019 Dodge Charger Hellcat worth $76,782.76 tied to Friendship Ford in Lenoir.

The dealership was reportedly talking with a man over the phone about buying the vehicle. Officials said the paperwork was completed at the Ford dealership and was sent over to the financial institution for processing.

Police said the financial institution observed some red flags when they were processing the paperwork and the company reached out to the supposed buyer.

The person whose name was used denied any knowledge of the incident or the final transaction for the vehicle.

Investigators determined the person attempting to get the loan had provided a fake identity and was later identified as 34-year-old Brandan Shipman from Charlotte.

Shipman and another man, identified as 23-year-old Tyrone Cannon, were arrested when they showed up at the dealership to take the vehicle.

Shipman was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense, felony identity theft and felony conspiracy and was issued a $100,000 secured bond.

Cannon was charged with felony conspiracy and issued a $75,000 secured bond.