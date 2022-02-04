Police: Charlotte man takes over $2k worth of items from Matthews Sam’s Club, runs from officers

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man is accused of taking over $2,000 worth of merchandise from Sam’s Club in Matthews and running from officers Thursday afternoon, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Police said officers were called to the Sam’s Club on Windsor Square Drive around 2:45 p.m. Thursday where staff reported that a man had just pushed a shopping cart out of the store with items he had not paid for.

As officers approached the area, they said they saw a man that fit the description of the suspect who was pushing a shopping cart in the parking lot next door.

When officers attempted to make contact with him, he fled on foot.

Police said they were able to take 30-year-old Demontrey King into custody after a brief foot chase.

Authorities said they found over $2,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

Officials said Medic was requested to the scene to evaluate King and an officer who both received minor injuries during the incident.

After he was evaluated and cleared by Medic, King was arrested and charged with felony larceny, damage to property, and resisting a public officer.