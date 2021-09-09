Police believe students from Hopewell, North Meck and Chambers HS involved in shooting that killed 3-year-old boy

CHARLOTTE, M.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Parents are keeping their kids out of school because of threats of violence on social media. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are saying there are no credible threats, but schools continue to take precaution.

The superintendent is adamant that the violence has to stop.

A mom at Hopewell High School just had to check for herself to make sure her son was safe at school.

“I went to the school and went inside the school to make sure everything is alright,” said Johanna Bravo.

She’s a mom on a mission.

“We have to stand up to them to protect them,” she said.

Bravo was alarmed when she saw a post on social media referencing a possible threat to her son’s safety at Hopewell High School.

“We are aware of threats on social media against our schools, no evidence that any of them are credible,” said Superintendent Earnest Winston.

The CMS Superintendent reassuring parents but also begging for a change.

“I’m here enlisting the support of the community to help stop this violence, it has to stop,” Winston said.

Police believe students from Hopewell, North Meck and Chambers High Schools are involved in a shooting earlier this week. A 3-year-old child was killed when a hail of gunfire, almost 150 rounds, struck his home.

CMPD says the teens are also connected to four other shootings in the last several days.

Parents are uneasy about their kids going to school.

“We were contemplating on sending her today, we did let her come in late, I’m hoping that they do get all of this under control because it’s very alarming and concerning to us,” said Felecia Moore, another parent at Hopewell High School.

Bravo says parents need to focus on school, but also another place.

“I think this has to come from our houses, we have to check more with our kids, see what’s going on because this is really scary,” Bravo said.

Since the school year started just weeks ago, CMPD seized eleven weapons, including guns and knives, from CMS schools.

They’ve arrested four juveniles, and three other students are going through their Juvenile Diversion program.